Shettima signs 2019 Appropriation Bill into law

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State on Monday evening signed the 2019 appropriation bill of N144.74 billion into law which was passed by the Borno State House of Assembly (BOSHA) with 25% increase of the total budget proposal.earlier presented to the house by the executive.

The Speaker of Borno State House Of Assembly, Honourable Abdulrahman Lawan said the house members deemed it fit and necessary to give more consideration and priority to some sectors of the state considering their relevance and importance such as poverty alleviation, housing, works and transport, land and survey, as well as reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement with increase of N18.91 billion.

He said the earlier figure of the budget proposal N125.83 billion now stands at 144.74 billion with N62 billion as capital expenditure and N63.83 billion as recurrent expenditure.

He also rated the 2018 budget performance at 85 per cent despite the security challenges while assuring continuous support and loyalty to the executive arm of government to serve Borno people better.

The Spekaer further noted that there was tremendous increase in performance of the education, agriculture and health sectors of the state economy last year despite the challenges.

Responding, Governor Kashim Shettima commended the honourable house for passing the budget within a short period of time for the executive assent.

He assured that the budget wil be implemented judiciously while reassuring that it will improve the living condiition of the people of the state, appealing to the house members to maintain the existing harmonious working relationship between the executive and the legislature.