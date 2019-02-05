Senator Marafa Loses Elder Sister To Armed Bandits.

Late Sister's Husband Abducted By The Bandits

Suspected armed bandits have reportedly killed the elder sister of Senator Kabiru Marafa (APC-Zamfara Central) and abducted her husband during an attack in Zamafara State.

It was learned that the bandits struck at the residence of Ade Marafa, the senator’s sister, located at Ruwan Bore area of Gusau local government area on early Tuesday.

The bandits, bearing dangerous weapons, including guns, operated at the residence and in the whole village for hours from 3.am.

Abubakar Tsafe, an aide to the senator, in a statement said the suspected bandits numbering about 100 set the village ablaze after raiding it.

“More than half of Ruwan Bore village has been burnt by the bandits. The villagers are now seeking refuge at Mada, a neighbouring community,” he said in a statement.

Tsafe said at the time of issuing the statement, the senator’s in-law had not been found.

Concise News reports that the senator has, on many occasions, expressed concern about the high level of insecurity in the state.

Marafa also vowed to remain in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to fight injustice.

In a statement in December 3, the senator said he would work for the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari and ensure that Abdulaziz Yari, governor of Zamfara, fails “woefully” in his alleged bid to perpetuate injustice in the state.

The Zamfara central said Yari is no longer popular among people of the state who desire a change in the state.

His words: “I will remain in the APC to support and lead President Buhari’s 2019 re-election campaign in Zamfara state and to ensure that governor Yari fail woefully in his attempts to perpetrate injustice and impose his moles as candidates of the party in the state,” the governorship aspirant said.

“The facts are clear that governor Yari has failed woefully and has lost the popular support of the people, he can’t win any election in Zamfara today, he, therefore, choose to hide under the federal might to perpetrate criminality using his 8,500 recruited ‘vigilante’ to rig the elections in his favour and his co-travellers.

“We say No to that. I am going to remain in the APC to ensure that he and his cohorts are effectively retired. We have come this far together with all the people of Zamfara state, they have expressed their desire for change, they have given us their maximum support, and they have rejected Yari and all his chosen candidates.

“They have sacrificed their lives and health, some were killed while many others were injured during the botched and make-believe primaries in the state, all courtesy of Yari. Having failed in his cruel attempt to impose his candidates through dubious means, he now wants to use the instrumentality of the courts to legalise his illegalities. We will block him and let him know that courts aren’t places for dumping of charades.

Senator Marafa added that his decision to remain in the APC despite “pressure” is in the best interest of the people.