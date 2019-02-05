Nigeria Will Ban Importation Of Tomato Paste Soon - Audu Ogbeh

The Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, said on Monday that the Federal Government will ban the importation of tomato paste into Nigeria before the end of this year.

Ogbeh, who stated this while addressing tomato farmers at Dangote tomato paste factory in Kano, said the ban is to ensure that local farmers are encouraged to produce “massive tomato yields”.

He said, “Before the end of this year, we shall ban importation of tomato paste into Nigeria. We will rather export same to other countries.”

The minister said the Federal Government would invest N250 billion into the Bank of Agriculture for the purpose of assisting Nigerian farmers with loan facilities.