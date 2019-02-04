Osun Gov seeks 21st century technology-driven state-owned radio, TV

Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola has charged a panel to prepare ground for the revitalisation of the state-owned Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC) to meet the challenges of a technologically-driven organisation.

He spoke on Monday while inaugurating a seven-man Committee to revamp, and reposition the OSBC to make it to lead the pack in broadcasting as envisioned by the founders.

‎Oyetola urged the committee to examine the station's content, facilities, operations, personnel and attune them to the requirements of the 21st Century broadcasting and international standard and to deliver the desired optimum performance.

The Committee, chaired by Obaniyi Akinwale, is expected to submit its report in two weeks. Other members are: Mr Olabode Awe (Secretary), Mr Taiwo Ojewande Kayode Akinsola, Mr. J Ayo Makinde, Prince Yeye Oyedokun and Mr Edmund Obilo.

The ceremony was attended by the management of the OSBC led by the Director General Mrs Adejumoke Akinjiola

Governor Oyetola urged the committee to find out the state of operation and seek out the challenges preventing optimum performance of OSBC and recommend solutions.

He also directed the Committee to examine the broadcast content and offer workable alternatives as well as to examine the equipment stock available and make recommendations as appropriate to improve their operations.

Other terms of reference of the newly inaugurated Committee is also to examine critically the personnel ratio to work and make recommendations as may be useful to the essence of broadcasting business.

"Inauguration of this committee is symbolic because of its importance and impact on the agenda of this administration and the life of the State.

"The Osun State Broadcasting Corporation remains the voice of government to the people of State of Osun and vice versa. It is therefore an ally in the efforts of this administration to deliver quality service and development to the people.

"The forebears of OSBC envisioned it as a conglomerate consisting of OSBC Radio and TV, Ile Awiye, Osogbo; Orisun FM, Ile-Ife; New Dawn Television, Ibokun; and Reality Radio-Vision Service, Iwo.