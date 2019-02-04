Ambode will no longer be impeached: Tinubu

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State will no longer be remove from office as threatened by the State House of Assembly following a resolution of the conflict between the two parties by elders of the party in the state.

A Special Governor’s Advisory Committee (GAC) meeting was held on Sunday in marina, Lagos to resolve the conflict.

The resolution was affirmed by APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who spoke after the meeting.

Lagos central Senatorial Leader, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, his deputy, Dr. (Mrs) Idiat Adebute, House of Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, his Deputy, Hon. Wasiu Esinlokun

Tinubu said, “We held a meeting on behalf of entire Lagosians. In the last one week or so, there has been some talk about a conflict between the Executive and the Legislature in Lagos. This is of great concern to us. We looked at the source of the conflict, which is normal in a democracy, and that is why there are also conflict-resolution mechanisms.

“We examined the grievances on both sides. As leaders, we also looked into areas where there has to be compromise. In order to build institutions and encourage consensus-building, we have to do what is right.

There is no impeachment. Let there be more communication and consensus-building and understanding. All these are inbuilt in the democratic system.

“We thank the Speaker and the leadership of the House. We thank the Governor and the Deputy Governor. They have all demonstrated respect for the party leadership in Lagos. You know when Lagos sneezes, other areas catch cold. We are happy that we are able to resolve the conflict and things will start moving well going forward.”

Also speaking after the meeting, Prince Tajudeen Olusi- A Leader in Lagos APC, said:

“The APC leader has spoken. This is just to further confirm the decisions that we reached. Conflict is an institutional part of the governance. the Executive/Legislature must work together.

“We have reached a decision that they must work together amicably. And very soon, both the Legislature and the Executive must resolve the grey areas in their relationship.”

The Assembly had last Monday threatened to remove Ambode from office for alleged gross misconduct, as regards the 2019 budget.

The lawmakers had given the governor seven days to defend himself, failing which ,he would be removed.

The announcement had been greeted with protests by some civil rights groups, some of which threatened to shut down the Assembly if Ambode was removed.

The peace talk, which held at the Lagos House, Marina, was attended by Ambode; his deputy, Dr Idiat Adebule; the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; Deputy Speaker, Wasiu Eshinlokun; Majority Leader, Sinai Agunbiade; Chief Whip, Rotimi Abiru, among other principal officers of the Assembly.

Others in attendance were all the members of the Governors' Advisory Council, the highest decision making organ of the APC in the state; the governorship candidate of the party in the state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Femi Hamzat, among others.