MASSOB Claims Knowledge Of Those Responsible For Osinbajo's Helicopter Crash

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign States of Biafra, MASSOB, has revealed those responsible for Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s helicopter crash.

MASSOB said the accident was a grand design by the North to replace the Vice President with one of their own ahead of the presidential election.

Leader of the group, Uchenna Madu, stated this when he addressed reporters in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Sunday.

MASSOB warned Osinbajo to be very careful about northern agenda. The pro-Biafra group added that, “This is the last chance given to the vice president by God; he cannot continue to keep quiet and watch various atrocities being meted to Christians; God knows why he has saved his life.

“He cannot continue to watch while other zones perish in the hands of one zone; the vice president is a Christian and a pastor; he knows the implication of keeping quiet on matters like this; so he should be very careful.

“In 2015, the northerners could not completely have their way because Tinubu was there; now if Osinbajo is not careful, the northerners will have their way to prepare the country for an Islamic state.”