Anambra: Underage Girl (15 Years) Married Off To A 56 Year Mentally Ill Man Rescued By Anambra Commissioner Of Women Affairs

The controversial marriage of a minor to a 56 year old mentally challenged man from a wealthy family in Anambra State may have been laid to rest as the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Anambra State has promised to take in the 15year old girl that was married off to the 56year old mentally ill man and be a mother to her and her family.

Recall that the teenage girl had a child when she was in primary 5 and had to quit school. Her family couldn’t continue sponsoring her education and also taking care of her child so they decided that they were going to marry her off to Izuchukwu (the 56 year old man) who came recently with his family members to ask for her hand in marriage.