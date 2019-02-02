TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Vice President Osinbajo's Helicopter Crash-Lands In Kogi [Video]

By The Nigerian Voice

A Nigerian Air Force helicopter carrying Osinbajo has crash-landed immediately after take off at Kabba on Saturday.

According to a tweet shared by Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, Laolu Akande,

“Vp Osinbajo’s Chopper Crash Lands In Kabba, But He And The Entire Crew Safe. He Is Continuing With His Engagements And Plans For The Day In Kogi State.”


