Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) To Protest Against Unfair Treatment Of Health Workers In Nigeria

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), have resolved to stage a national rally in Abuja to draw attention to the unending tyranny of the Federal and State Ministry of Health, against health workers in all health facilities across the country.



The national rally, which will be in collaboration with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), is slated to hold on February 4th and 5th, 2019.

The rally will draw JOHESU branch representatives from both the federal health institutions and state secretariats of JOHESU member unions.



In a statement signed by the health workers union leadership, the decision to rally follows careful consideration of its January 31st ultimatum to the federal government to meet some its demands.



Their demands includes; unjustified withholding of salaries of JOHESU members for April and May 2018, Non adjustment of CONHESS salary structure, headship of hospital departments, implementation of consultancy cadre for its members and punitive action against its members in FMC Owerri and JUTH.