LGA Rally: 10,000 to Receive Ihedioha In Oguta Friday

No Fewer than ten thousand (10,000) anxious voters are expected to receive the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party-PDP, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha as he visits Oguta Local Government Area on Friday.

Confirming the development, Oguta-born Deputy Governorship candidate of the PDP in Imo State, Rt. Hon. Gerald Irona described the visit as a “triumphant entry” to the Local Government.

Irona, who is also a former member of the House of Representatives representing Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal Constituency, expressed confidence that the PDP will coast to victory in the forthcoming elections.

“Yes! I can confirm to you that the campaign train of Rt. Hon. Chukwuemeka Nkem Ihedioha will hit Oguta Local Government Area on Friday, 1st February, 2019. The visit can best be likened to a triumphant entry, as Oguta LGA is PDP. You can be sure that no fewer than ten thousand (10,000) persons will be on ground to receive the PDP delegation. Our incoming Governor, Rt. Hon. Ihedioha is coming to interact with people of the LGA. He wants to discuss with our people on how best to make life more meaningful for the people. Oguta is PDP. We love Hon. Ihedioha. He is a listening leader. He is visionary. He is courageous and has capacity to implement the blueprint to take Imo to the promised land.”

Highlights of the visit shall include: boundary reception, meeting with Traditional Rulers, Town Hall meeting at Oguta Civic Center, Campaign Rally at Trinity High School, Oguta, special traditional dances, among others.

It would be recalled that the choice of Rt. Hon. Gerald Irona as the PDP Deputy Governorship candidate in Imo was greeted with excitement from many parts of the state, particularly, Orlu Senatorial zone of the state.