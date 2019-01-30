1 hour ago | General News
Alleged Ambode's Impeachment: Protesters Storm Lagos State House Of Assembly
A group of protesters are presently demonstrating at the entrance of the Lagos State House of Assembly.
The protest is connected with the alleged plans by members of the State House of Assembly to impeach the incumbent governor, Akinwunmi Ambode who has been accused of gross misconduct.
The governor was also accused of delaying 2019 budget as well as financing the opposition party, PDP with government money.