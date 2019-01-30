TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

1 hour ago | General News

Alleged Ambode's Impeachment: Protesters Storm Lagos State House Of Assembly

By The Nigerian Voice

A group of protesters are presently demonstrating at the entrance of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The protest is connected with the alleged plans by members of the State House of Assembly to impeach the incumbent governor, Akinwunmi Ambode who has been accused of gross misconduct.

The governor was also accused of delaying 2019 budget as well as financing the opposition party, PDP with government money.


Money in the hands of the uneducated and uninitiated can be a disaster.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,

