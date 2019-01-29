APC Chieftain, over 6000 APC, ADC members defect to PDP in Ebonyi.

Vice Chairman, North of the All Progressives Congress, Ebonyi state chapter, Chief Samuel Ode-Oru, African Democratic Congress(ADC) House of representatives candidate for Ezza North/Ishielu federal constituency, Hon. Paul Igwe and over six thousand members of the APC and the ADC have defected to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ode-oru, Igwe and the over 6,000 APC and ADC members joined the PDP during the party rally in Ebiaji Ezza North local government and Ezzamgbo, Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi state.

Igwe while announcing his decision to join the PDP said Governor Umahi’s achievements made him to declare for the party

“We will never campaign against Engr. Dave Umahi. He has identity, he has performed creditably. I am decamping to PDP with all my supporters to support what he is doing in the state; he has transformed the state”, he said.

Governor Dave Umahi who was at the rallies to canvass for votes commended the decampees for joining the party.

He assured that he will continue to carry out projects that will touch the lives of the people.

Umahi said PDP was poised to win the forthcoming general elections and that nobody will rig the election or write the results

He said “Nobody is writing results anywhere. It is the antics of a man that never started, anybody that has not started. Will he fail? So, they have not started not to talk to about failing. Failing is like giving them zero but not starting is minus hundred and they will not start.

“When Ogbuoji betrayed us, I knelt down and raised my two hands up and said father in the name of Jesus, betrayal will follow this man and that is what is happening. Everywhere he goes, you see betrayal, I command over 60 of his followers working for him and that is the product of betrayal.

"So, there will be no betrayal in our voting. Lets work together, lets have confidence in ourselves. You have to go for campaign; door-to-door. We are not looking to win, we are looking for 99.9%”.