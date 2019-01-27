We won't spare corrupt individuals -Buhari

President Muhamadu Buhari on Saturday said corrupt individuals would not be spared by his administration.

President Buhari stated this at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential rallies in Oshogbo, capital if Osun State.

He vowed to continue to fight corruption and prosecute corrupt individuals who steal public fund. He described the huge crowd at the rallies as willing supporters who are “not bought.”

He said: “Nobody can buy the crowd we have seen turning out at our rallies, they have been turning out willingly to show support.”

Buhari praised the performance of the APC governments in Osun State since the administration of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

The host Governor Gboyega Oyetola promised to deliver the votes to Buhari and the APC “because of what the state has benefitted from the federal government in the provision of infrastructure, building of schools, healthcare and social investments.”

In attendance at the meeting with traditional rulers were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole, former Interim National Chairman Chief Bisi Akande , Campaign Council co-Chairman Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Deputy Governor Benedict Alabi, former Governors Bisi Akande and Rauf Aregbesola, former Deputy Governor Iyiola Omisore, Ministers Isaac Adewole, Rotimi Amaechi and Dambazzau , Senators Olusola Adeyeye and Babafemi Ojudu, State party chairman Gboyega Famodun, as well as Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Mr Femi Adesina, who is an indigene of the state.

At the rally were former House of Representatives Speaker Olubunmi Etteh former Deputy Governor Titilayo Laoye –Tomori Osun State First Lady Kafayat Oyetola and former First Lady Sherifat Aregbesola.

Those who addressed the rally apart from the President were Osinbajo, Oyetola, Tinubu, Akande, Aregbesola and Oshiomhole.

Tinubu recalled that the PDP governments failed to recognize the late Bashorun Moshood Abiola, the presumed winner of the 1993 Presidential election, who was denied the fruit of his victory in addition to being incarcerated in prison where he died in controversial circumstances.

He said President Buhari did not only recognize Abiola posthumously, he declared June 12, the date of the election, as Democracy Day.

Oshiomhole said with the crowd he saw in Ibadan and at Osogbo, he was convinced that Buhari would win.