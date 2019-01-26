Biafra Nations Youth League (BNYL) To Hold General Assembly On Election Boycott, Rebukes Buhari ForRemoving CJN

Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL has revealed plans by the group to hold a General Assembly on 5th February, 2019 in Calabar. This was disclosed by the Deputy Leader of the movement, Ebuta Ogar Takon.

The group said the general assembly of the BNYL faithful will take final decision on election boycott, how to tackle Fulani menace and review and adoption of a BNYL Resolution made in Ekukunela, Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River State.

"Expected at the General Assembly is our National Leader, Princewill Chimezie Richard who will emphasis on election boycott and the Fulani activities. A keynote speaker is the leader of Displaced Bakassi Youths. The general view of the gathering regarding our resolution passed on the 12th of April, 2016 at Ikom by the National Executive Council, NEC will be followed for adoption".

He said members of the group from across the Southeast, Southsouth will be present. BNYL also condemned the suspension of Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen by President Mohammadu Buhari, adding that his removal is a big blow on the people of Cross River State, the South south and entire Eastern region.

The group vowed to frustrate Buhari's chances of winning votes in the Southeast and Southsouth.