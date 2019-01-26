AHRC joins Rep Isaac Robinson in hosting cultural exchange event with Senegalese Leaders:

This is an invitation for a cultural exchange with members of a Senegalese government delegation, the AHRC and Representative Isaac Robinson on Sunday, Jan. 27 at 5 p.m. at Plymouth United Church of Christ, 600 E. Warren Ave. in Detroit.

The Senegalese Delegation is coming to Detroit to visit the World Medical Relief Center and meet with officials here in Michigan to foster a relationship and share ideas about the many issues facing our two nations.

Our special guests from Senegal include:

* Daouda Niang, Mayor of Rufisque, Senegal.

* Sidy Mbaye, General Secretary of the city of Rufisque

* Aly Lo, Mayor of Taiba, Senegal and Vice President of the National Assembly

* Amadou Sene Niang, Advisor to the mayor of Rufisque

* Aissatou Sabara, President of the Decentralized Cooperation Commission Of Rufisque

This event is free and open to the public, and I hope you will be able to join us. To RSVP or for more information, you can call Representative Isaac Robinson at (313)739-5093 or email his office at [email protected]