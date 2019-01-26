Apc Chieftain Urges Dep Gov To End Rift With Running Mate In Borno

All Progressives Congress (APC) member of Advisory Council of Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team for President Muhammadu Buhari and former Secretary of the Defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in Borno state, Hon. Yusuf Adamu has appealed to the Deputy Governor of Borno State and his supporters to rally round the APC gubernatorial candidate, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum and his running mate, Hon Umar Usman Kadafur in the forthcoming general elections.

Adamu said, the internal wrangling and clashes between supporters of the Deputy Governor, Durkwa for continuity and remove Kadafur who is the officially recognized running mate to Professor Zulum poses great danger and insult to the ruling party in the state.

The APC Chieftain stated this on Friday while interacting with Journalists at his Maiduguri Residence on the way forward for the APC and preparation to the peaceful forthcoming general elections across the state.

Adamu also enjoined all aspirants who contested various positions on the platform of the APC, but could not make it, especially gubernatorial aspirants who felt aggrieved and filed petitions/suits before the Federal High Courts in Maiduguri and Abuja to withdraw their petitions to allow peace to reign in the party.

It would be recalled that a Federal High Court in Maiduguri on Thursday quashed a plea to amend an originating summon filed before it by one of the aggrieved gubernatorial aspirants, Alhaji Idris Mamman Durkwa, who is a brother to the serving Deputy Governor, Durkwa, seeking nullification of the election of Professor Zulum as the party’s governorship candidate.

But reacting to the developments in the party, Adamu said, God has destined that Professor Zulum should be the APC gubernatorial candidate, while Umar Kadafur as running mate in the indirect primaries that were conducted in an atmosphere of peace, free and fair elections that produced all candidates in the state, stressing that, all those aspirants who could not make it should take it as an act of God.

He however condemned the recent clashes and destruction of APC posters/billboards that took place between supporters of the Deputy Governor, Durkwa and Umar Kadafur during recent tour and presentation of staff of office to Emirs of Shani, Uba and Gwoza by governor Kashim Shettima.

His words: "As one of the Chieftain of the ruling APC in Borno, I am not happy with the recent happenings in our ruling party, especially on who becomes the officially accepted running mate to Professor Zulum. This is because, the interest of our ruling party (APC) is greater than anyone's interest.

" The Current Deputy Governor, Durkwa who has served for almost three years under governor Shettima after the demise of Late Deputy, Zanna Umar Mustapha of Blessed memory should please see these period he had served and still serving as destined by Allah (God), now that the tenure of governor Shettima is coming to an end, and Kadafur has been officially nominated as a running mate to Professor Zulum, every peace-loving member of our great party should take it as destiny from God Almighty.

"It will interest you to know that both Durkwa and Kadafur are from the same Biu Emirate. Durkwa is from Hawul Local Government, while Kadafur's Mother is also from Hawul. All of us are from the same emirate. So what is the difference?" He stated.

On the 2019 general elections, Adamu called on the people of the state irrespective of party affiliations to come out enmasse and cast their votes to President Muhammad Buhari who has done well in the fight against Boko Haram, Corruption and Poverty in the region.

He also enjoined all supporters of APC to cast and protect their votes in all the forthcoming elective positions in the state.