TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

2 hours ago | General News

Buhari Explains Why He Suspended Justice Walter Onnoghen.

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

Following the appointment of Acting Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Mohammed Tanko, President Mohammed Buhari just gave reasons for the sack of CJN Walter Onnoghen.

According to PMB he said in line with the court order.

On his Twitter handle, PMB wrote:
“Fellow Nigerians,
A short while ago, I was served with an Order of the Code of Conduct Tribunal issued on Wed 23rd January 2019, directing the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Justice Walter Nkanu Samuel Onnoghen from office pending final determination…”


' the more you try to please a person or person, the more you deviate from the truth'
By: Abubakar M Bello

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists