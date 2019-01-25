How Tb Joshua Prophesied About The Venezuela Coup In 2016

International media has been agog with the news of the ‘coup attempt’ and intense political volatility that has engulfed the South American nation of Venezuela in recent days.

On Wednesday 23rdJanuary 2019, Venezuela's National Assembly leader, Juan Guaidó, declared himself as the country's interim leader, a move which current leader Nicolás Maduro angrily declared “a coup”.

International battle lines were quickly drawn as US President Donald Trump quickly recognised Mr Guaidó as the country's authentic head of state alongside several other South American nations, as well as Canada and the UK.

In response, Mr Maduro immediately cut diplomatic ties with America for aiding the ‘coup’. He still maintains military support, as well as enjoying the backing of nations such as Russia, China and Mexico.

However, in faraway Nigeria, Prophet T.B. Joshua had forewarned of the impending coup attempt and its attendant democratic ramifications as far back as May 2016.

In a video released to Emmanuel TV’s YouTube Channel, the Nigerian cleric is heard urging his congregants to pray for Venezuela as he is seeing a “coup” which would affect the “democratic system of government”.

“Venezuela… I’m seeing a coup that will throw away the democratic system of government,” Joshua is heard prophesying in the video dated Sunday May 15th 2016, adding that he was “praying that God should avert it”.

The clip ended with Joshua imploring congregants to remember the nation of Venezuela in their prayers due to the looming timing of the events he prophesied.

Prophet T.B. Joshua is very well known in Latin America, famed for his ‘miracle crusades’ in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Paraguay and Dominican Republic which attracted hundreds of thousands attendees.

