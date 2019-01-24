TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

10 minutes ago | General News

Jerry Gana Sacked By Appeal Court. Donald Duke Restored As SDP Presidential Candidate

By The Nigerian Voice

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Thursday declared former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke, as the authentic presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The three-man panel, led by Justice Abdul Aboki, in a unanimous decision set aside the Dec. 14, 2018 judgment of an FCT High Court which had declared Jerry Gana the candidate of the party.

The court awarded N500,000 cost against Gana, in favour of Duke.


There is in the worst of fortune the best of chances for a happy change.
By: Euripides (submitted

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists