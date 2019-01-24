Increase in VAT is utter wickedness - ANN Campaign DG reacts to FG’s announcement to increase VAT

The announcement of the Federal Government of Nigeria to increase the Value Added Tax from the current 5% to 7.5% is nothing but utter wickedness says Lanre Oyegbola, Director General, Alliance for New Nigeria 2019 Presidential Campaign

Lanre through a statement issued in Kano after the Emir of Kano, His Royal Highnesses Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II had received the Presidential campaign train of Mr Fela Durotoye and his running mate Kadijah Abdullahi Iya His is palace reacted to the announcement of the Federal Government APC led government of being insensitive to the plight of the common Nigerian.

He reiterated that an additional 2.5% of VAT would automatically increase the shelf prince of most items from the moment it’s implemented and this would create a ripple effect across both formal and informal sector. In his statement, the Director General noted that the APC led government is a government that gives in one hand and collect with another hand and maintained that this has become obvious in the timing of the announced increase of the VAT.

He maintained that how can anyone explain the fact that whilst the President Mohammad Buhari led government is yet to finalize and agree to the minimum wage deal with labor, the same government is at the same time increasing the VAT. On one hand it’s gives and collects on another, this is nothing but a show of deception and insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians.

He therefore called on every Nigerian to ensure that they reject every form of deceit this government might bring to the table and stay through the loud and unequivocal rejection for this kind of wickedness against the people of Nigeria to continue by ensuring that they vote against the twin of APC and PDP come February 16, 2019.