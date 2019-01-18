Emir Of Uba , Mamza Ii, Receives First Class Staff Of Office

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state has appealed to the Emir of Uba, HRH, Alhaji Ali Ibn Ismaial Mamza II to continue to unute his people and ensure peace rpevails among all the divsere ethnic and cultural groups within his emrirate

He also called on the people of Uba to continue to respect, support and cooperate with their traditional rulers and other constituted authorities in developing the emieate..

Shettima' stated this Thursday in Uba town while presenting First Class Staff of Office to the Emir of. Uba, HRH, Alhaji Ali Ibn Ismaial Mamza II at his palace Thursday amidst mammoth crowd that converged to witness the historic occasion from within and outside the towns and state.

He said: "On behalf of the government and People of Borno state, I congratulate you on your appointment and presentation of first class staff of office.

"I therefore urge you to continue to unite your people and support all development that will be beficial to your subjects, " Shettima' said.

"Government has accorded high priority to the traditional institution in the past period of my administration despite the daunting security challenges that bedevils the state. But thank God where we are today and Insha Allah will return to it's lost glory.

"Government has been doing it's pointless best to ensure the security of lives and property of it's citizenry despite all the challenges and criticisms observing it's people. I urge you to support us and cooperate with us to serve you even better. We shall continue to do our best and elections are at the corner. Come out enmasse and vote for the party APC" Shettima' said.

The State Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Alhaji Adamu Alhaji Lawan Zau Fanjumba said the administration of Governor Kashim Shettima has transformed h3lical government areas if th state in different form and will continue to improve in the basic infrastructure if the local government as well as give property to the traditional institutions with a view to bring government closer to the people .

He pointed out that that was the reason lots of rural transformationns of grassroots at the grassrroot was takibg place in some of the LGAs.

Zaufanjunba also enjoined the first class emir to continue to work for this people and peaceful co-existence of his subjects and the State.

The Emir of Uba Alhaji Ali Ismaila Ibn Mamza II said "today marks an important day in my life and indication of the great concern government recognize in the role and significance of the traditional rulers by raising Uba emirrate to a irst calss status .

He appreciated the support and cooperation of the state governorto the emirate while urging the politicians to support the government and come out to vote for the candidates of their choice during the 2019 general elections

The royal father thanked Governor Shettima, emirs, distinguished guests and media for adding colour to his coronation as first class emir while praying for safe journey to all back to their respective destinations.

The emir assured to continue to unite and carry his people along in serving them.

HRH, Alhaji Ali Ibn Ismaila Mamza was born on 15th June 1975 and born in Uba town, holds bachelor's degree in Geography from University of Maiduguri in 2004 and served in 2005.

He succeeded his father, Alhaji Ismaila Mamza as a 2nd Class Emir of Uba and was crowned in April 2011 by the then State Governor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff.

He was upgraded to 1st Class Emir and crowned on Thursday, 17 th January, 2019 by Governor Kashim Shettma at the Emir of Uba's palace Uba.

Later, Governor Shettima presented the 2019 APC Governorship candidate Profeasor Babagana Umara Zulum and his running mate, Alhaji Umar Usman Kadacur as well as Southern Borno Senatorial Candidate, Senator Miahmmed Ali Ndume for the Senate, Dr. Haruna Msheliaas House Member representing Hawul, Askira /Uba Federal Constituency and Honourable Engineer Abdullahi Askira as Member, BOSHA Askira/Uba Constituency.

People were asked to come out and cast their votes massively for the ruling party APC at all the levels of the general elections.