Femi Fani-Kayode Regrets Statement On: "Deployment Of EFCC At Onnoghen's Residence"

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has apologized for a statement he issued yesterday on Deployment Of EFCC At Onnoghen's Residence. He stated this in a statement made available to The Nigerian Voice today.

"Yesterday I was informed by usually reliable sources that EFCC were positioned outside CJN's home. I have since discovered that the men were not from EFCC and I removed the posting. The error is regretted.

Meanwhile can the Federal Government tell us which agency sent those men and why they beat a retreat? Again is it true that a television journalist was arrested at the scene and his camera and footage confiscated?

If so, why?

Finally is it true that the Attorney General has ordered the NFIU to freeze Onnoghen's bank accounts. Questions, questions, questions! The tyranny continues unabated"