2019: Group Calls For Peaceful Elections In Benue State

The Idoma Elite Club Worldwide (IEC), a socio-cultural group comprising tertiary institutions graduates from the Nine Local Government Areas of the Benue South Senatorial District is calling for peaceful elections in the State, come February 2019.

The group, in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Comrade Omaga Elachi Daniel, noted that the elections in Benue state, particularly that of the Benue South Senatorial District, popularly called Zone C must be violence free, fair and credible. The group noted that political or public office should not be a platform for pilfering and illegal wealth creation but an avenue for altruistic service and welfare to the voting population and that understanding this basic principle should be the most essential foundation to put down before seeking the mandate of the Benue people through transparent and credible election processes.

“Winning elections is not a desperate task nor is winning power about any means available. Seeking political positions is not about campaigns of calumny, character assassination or inciting political groups, tribes and localities against one another with the sole aim of scoring cheap political points. The 2019 elections in Benue State, particularly that of Benue South should be a contest of ideas, a battle for winning the hearts and minds of the people, selling of feasible policies and programs for the betterment of the lives of the people”.

“We are calling on our people to choose candidates asking for their votes on the basis of credibility, integrity, trust, political ideology and requisite competences for the effective management of the Benue people and her resources. Our politicians, party members and supporters must know that their behaviour in this electioneering period is very crucial. They must desist from the destruction of opponent’s campaign posters and banners, as well as the propagation of hate speeches during campaigns. No doubt, the political environment will be very competitive considering the caliber of politicians representing the various political parties at all levels but we must ensure that we remain united as a people, before, during and after the elections as no price is too much to pay for our peaceful coexistence. Our people must understand that every competition has laid-down rules which must be followed to the later. Hence, we are urging candidates and supporters to accept the outcome of the election results as announced by the mandated authority or seek redress where necessary in courts of competent jurisdictions instead of resorting to violence as a means of expression”.

“We are calling on the Security Agencies and INEC to be firm but fair. They must remain unbiased and not be attached to the apron strings of any candidate or political party. Finally, we urge the Benue electorate; especially the ZONE C youths to remain law abiding in the discharge of their civic responsibilities in the coming elections and set good standards which other states will emulate and be measured.”