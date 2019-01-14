3 people felled by gunmen in fresh Kaduna attack

At least three people have been killed and one injured during an attack in Gwong community of Jema'a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Although the police are yet to confirm the incident, the Chairman of the Local Government, Peter Averik, confirmed to Channels Television that the attack occurred at about 7:30 pm on Sunday.

According to him, unidentified gunmen opened fire on innocent persons who were walking along the Asso and Tanda bridge in the community, after which they escaped into a nearby bush.

He further explained that two persons died on the spot while the third person who sustained severe injuries was rushed to Fadan Kagoma Hospital where he later died this morning.

Averik, however, stated that a combined team of soldiers and police officers have been deployed to the community to restore law and order.