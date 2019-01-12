APC Has Not Inculcated The Spirit Of Winning --- Former Delta Governor 

… Gives Reasons Ogboru Has Not Become A Governor

As the race to the general elections gathers momentum, the immediate past governor of Delta state and Delta south senatorial district candidate under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, has lamented that his party, the APC, has not fully inculcated the spirit of winning elections.

He gave the shocking revelation Friday at the inauguration of the APC Campaign Council in Asaba, an event, Victor Ochei, Pat Utomi, O’tega Emerhor boycotted.

According to him, “We do not have the spirit of winning election. If the president wins alone, you won’t be recognized. The secret of winning election is with you and it is not in Asaba or your local government headquarters but in your units”, he coached party supporters.

Earlier at the event, the senator representing Delta Central at the National Assembly (NASS), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, accused the opposition party at the centre of wrecking the country while in power, saying that the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) hurriedly privatized the nation’s assets to their cronies and family members.

Omo-Agege, who took a swipe on the PDP, said if they are allowed to return to power, they would scrap the N-power scheme of the President Buhari APC-led federal government which he claimed have empowered over 8, 000 Nigerians since it came into power since 2015.

He also expressed fear that if the PDP wins the presidential election, they would privatized the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), just as he bombarded the Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration of poor infrastructural development across the state, “look at our roads, schools, hospitals and the Warri stadium.

“This election is going to be unit driven “operation go back to your unit”. Buhari will be re-elected”, he said.

Also speaking, the party chairman, Prophet Jones Ode Erue, who also expressed fear over what he termed as “Internally Displaced Politicians” (IDPs), if the party failed to win the general elections especially the governorship election in the state.

The party chairman hinted that the election is about the party and not about any of the candidates, “it is not about any of the politicians, it is about us and our children’s children and liberating Delta from the ruins of poverty and backwardness. It is a time we must claim what belongs to us”, saying the governorship candidate, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, would retain his victory in the 2019 gubernatorial election just as he charged party stalwarts to be more coordinated to claim the units.

Meanwhile, Uduaghan, while responding to accusations that he deprived the governorship candidate of the party from becoming governor of the state in previous elections said, Ogboru, could not become governor because he was in the wrong camp.

“I have been accused of depriving my brother governor. He couldn’t because he does not know the road”, saying that he has been wooed to join the APC but refused as he do not encourage anti-party activities, “I am not an anti-party man but for you to become governor, I have to join the APC”, Uduaghan hinted.