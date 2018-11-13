TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

13 November 2018

The latest investigation from BBC Africa Eye

By BBC World Service International Publicity

Nigerian police say false information and incendiary images on Facebook have contributed to more than a dozen recent killings in Plateau State - an area already torn by ethnic violence.

When BBC Africa Eye got in touch with Facebook, the company disabled the account of a man in the UK who was spreading misinformation to thousands in Nigeria.

Facebook’s third-party fact-checking partners in Nigeria have committed just four full-time fact checkers to review false information, on a platform used by 24 million Nigerians.

Please find the latest from the BBC Africa Eye here (warning – the article contains graphic content):

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/resources/idt-sh/nigeria_fake_news


