The latest investigation from BBC Africa Eye

Nigerian police say false information and incendiary images on Facebook have contributed to more than a dozen recent killings in Plateau State - an area already torn by ethnic violence.

When BBC Africa Eye got in touch with Facebook, the company disabled the account of a man in the UK who was spreading misinformation to thousands in Nigeria.

Facebook’s third-party fact-checking partners in Nigeria have committed just four full-time fact checkers to review false information, on a platform used by 24 million Nigerians.

Please find the latest from the BBC Africa Eye here (warning – the article contains graphic content):

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/resources/idt-sh/nigeria_fake_news