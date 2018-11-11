Peter Obi Is Unfit To Be Nigeria's Vice President -Gov. Mallam Nasir El-rufai

Kaduna State governor Mallam Nasir El-rufai has declared that Mr Peter Obi former governor of Anambra State and now running mate of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 presidential election is not fit to be vice president.

In a tweet on Saturday, El-rufai accused Obi of deporting thousands of northerners from Anambra to their states during his tenure, stressing that any person that doesn’t recognize the human right of every citizen to move freely, live and work in any part of Nigeria, is not fit to be the country’s vice president

”Any person that doesn’t recognize the human right of every citizen to move freely, live and work in any part of Nigeria, but implies that though foreigners can observe elections in his state, other Nigerians may only do so in their states of origin is not fit to be VP of Nigeria!”, El-rufai stated.

Some commentators also accused Obi of sacking some Igbo who are not from Anambra from the state civil service when he was governor.