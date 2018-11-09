Finally, Senator Hope Uzodinma’s Name Is Published By INEC As Imo APC Guber Candidate

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has published the Senator Hope Uzodinma’s name as the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Imo State.

PoliticsNGR gathered that Uzodimma’s name was pasted at the INEC, office along Portharcourt road in Owerri, with Akaolisa Cyprian Okechukwu, as his running mate this evening at about 7:54 PM.

This development is coming about after 10 hours, INEC, pasted other governorship names of various political parties, excluding that of APC.

According to a Source at the commission; “Immediately, the court struck out the order by the Okorocha’s faction stopping the name of Senator Uzodimma, from being published as the candidate of the party.

The judgement was taken to the National headquarters of INEC, and an order was given that the name of Hope should be pasted immediately.

When the order came, to INEC in Owerri, the administrative head was not on sit but the legal adviser received the order from the National headquarters and he went on. They have just acted not as in their own power but according to the power of the court.”