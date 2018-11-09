Anambra Young Writers Set To Celebrate Achebe

The Society of Young Nigerian Writers (Anambra State Chapter) is set to honour and celebrate one of the Nigeria's famous Literary Legends, Late Prof. Chinụalụmọgụ Albert Achebe. This is on a notion that, though dead, Chinua Achebe is still a quintessential Icon and literary star worthy to be remembered and celebrated, even on hourly basis, as he is still a pride of his state (Anambra), his country and the entire African continent at large.

This event known as the ''2018 Chinua Achebe Literary Festival" is its third edition, with the tag: "Remembering Chinua: A Commemoration of a Literary Star". This is annually organized by the Society of Young Nigerian Writers (Anambra State Chapter), in collaboration with the Anambra State Central E-Library. The festival has been aimed at honouring and celebrating the life, works and legacies of the late literary champion - Prof. Chinua Achebe, who was born on 16th November 1930, died on 21st March 2013, and seems to have been forgotten since then, despite all his gargantuan gaint strides and indelible vestiges in the literary field of life.

This festival, as usual, is slated to take on Achebe's date of birth -- 16th November 2018 at the Prof. Kenneth Dike Central E-Library, Awka Anambra State (beside Aroma Junction), starting at 10.am; and will feature: creative writing workshop, lectures in memory of Achebe (by notable authors), dramatizing of Achebe’s selected books, recitation/presentation of poems and other literary works written in memory of Achebe, essay writing competition based on Achebe’s works and life (for all participating secondary schools), open microphone, spoken word poetry, unveiling and launching of the third Achebe Poetry/Essay Anthology, dancing, entertainment and other literary packages slated for the day.

Some of the special guests and speakers expected to grace the event include:

His Excellency Governor Willie Obiano (The Executive Governor of Anambra State)

Prof. Kate Omenugha (The Hon. Commissioner for Basic Education, Anambra State)

Dr. Paul Ifeanyi (Author, and SSA on Secondary Education to the Anambra State Governor)

Prof. Ifeyinwa J. Ogbazi (Professor of English, Literary & Gender Studies, Unizik).

Dr. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh (Author, and Dean, Faculty of Arts Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam)

Hon. Okeke Chika Jerry (Author/Publisher)

Sir Chuka Nnabuife (Author, MD/E-i-C National Light Newspaper)

Nzeh Uche Nworah (Author, MD/CEO Anambra Broadcasting Service)

Rev. Father Ositadimma Amakeze (Author)

Prof. Pita Ejiofor (Author, leader of Otu Sụwakwa Igbo);

H.R.M. Igwe Dr. Emeka Ilouno (Ezedunu of Ifitedunu);

Dr. Nkechi Udeze (the ag. Director, Prof. Kenneth Dike Central E-Library, Awka).

Mr. Tobenna Obiano (Author, Editor-in-Chief Explorer Magazine) among others.

Achebe's fans, lovers of literary arts, writers, readers, and members of the public are by this, invited to this venerable event, as Achebe was a man of the people.

Participation is absolutely FREE.

Event Date: 16th November 2018

Venue: Prof. Kenneth Dike Central E-Library Awka (by Aroma Junction)

Time:10.am prompt.

For Enquiries, sponsorship or advert placement on the event magazine, contact:

[email protected]

or call:

08163938812

Izunna Okafor (the Coordinator of the Society of Young Nigerian Writers, Anambra Chapter)

07062696058

Ojiego Austin Chidiebere

(the PRO/Director of Media, SYNW Anambra Chapter).