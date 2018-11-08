Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Maiduguri Joins ASUU Nation wide Strike

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Maiduguri branch has finally joined the nation wide strike action announced by the national leadership of ASUU on November 4, 2018.

The decision to John the nation wide strike in solidarity was disclosed on Wednesday by the Chairman of the Unimaid ASUU branch, Dr. Dani Mamman.

He directed all academic staff to comply with the national headquarters directive at a congress meeting held Wednesday at the university campus.

Dr. Mamman said 'the strike was a resumption from the earlier suspended nation wide ASUU strike sequel to the failure of the federal government to meet up with it's pledges and ASUU demands.

He added that the strike action was going to be a total and comprehensive strike that will lead to the shut down of all academic activities of the university including lecturing, conducting examinations and holding of academic meetings by departments and faculties of the university.

The strike action was however supported by majority of the congress who adopted the motion to support the strike action and vowed to disengage from all academic activities of the institution.

The Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences, University of Maiduguri, Professor Yusuf Balami who is also a member of the congress described the industrial action as a 'tough one'.

The congress further constituted a standing monitoring sub committee on the implementation of the strike action to ensure full compliance by all the Congress members of Unimaid ASUU Branch.

Efforts by The Nigerian Voice to reach the management of the university for comment did not yield any positive result as at the time of going to press.