BUA Set To Reduce Cement Prices Across Nigeria

The Management of BUA Cement has said the firm is working towards reducing the price of its product (BUA cement) across the country.

The General Manager, BUA South-South, Mr Nasir Ladan, disclosed this at a one-day training workshop on optimising cement usage to achieve better quality and yields of blocks in Port Harcourt.

Ladan explained that the company was thinking about the reduction in the price of its brand despite the high energy and transportation costs, which he described as limiting factors.

He also stated that the company would inaugurate another production line in January next year so as to increase its market share.

Ladan described Port Harcourt as home to BUA, where the firm began work in 2008, maintaining that BUA cement remained the most popular brand in the city.

He said, “We are working hard to bring prices down despite limiting factors, especially high energy and transport costs. We have brands that fit into all regions and climatic conditions in Nigeria. BUA can serve well in Sokoto as well as in the Niger Delta. We have a combination that is good and strong at all times and in all regions.

“We are about inaugurating our second production line to increase our market share; this will be in January 2019. It is because of high demand for BUA cement that we are increasing output.

“We expect competition but we are prepared for it because competition is the bedrock of business success.”

On the purpose of the training, Ladan added, “The purpose of this training is to show the end users the best way to get the most out of the product by discussing with the end users and commercial block moulders or block industry firms.

“Good cement must go with a good mix to get the best blocks. So, exchange of ideas will help in this. Our selling point is high quality, which makes builders look for BUA cement.

In his remarks, the Regional Coordinator, South-South, Standard Organisation of Nigeria, Abubakar Babaji, warned block moulders to desist from cutting corners in order to gain outrageous profits.

Babaji described BUA as a company with quality at heart and urged block industries and moulders to follow after the steps of BUA and embrace integrity and quality

He said, “Cutting corners seems rampant in the block-making industry and many do not like to comply with standards. They usually focus on profit. Some feel they have been in the business for decades and so should not be bordered about standards

“Coastal areas have their type of blocks, and rains have shifted to almost the end of the year. Building collapse too has become rampant. These have necessitated new standards in block-making and block quality demands.”