Breaking News: Boko Haram Attacks Kadarko, Casualties Uncertain

Boko Haram insurgents were reported to have attacked Kadarko Village about 23 KM away from Damaturu the state capital of Yobe state located along Biu- Gujba-Damaturu road in Gujiba local government area of the state .

According to Our correspondent in Maiduguri, the attack was launched at about 5:40 pm today, 7th November 2018.

It was further gathered that the combatant troops of operation Lafiya Dole with their heavy armament has since been mobilized to the area to counter the attackers and restore law and order .

A Kadarko village resident, Musa Adamu told our Correspndent that the situation was gradually under control this night as the heavy explosions and sporadic gun shorts which caused panic and confusion among the residents. were gradually reducing

Adamu noted that the attack could not allow people to observe their evening and night prayers in mosques as the village looks deserted until the military arrived and began patrol within and outside the village.

He could not however ascertain the number of casualties till tomorrow morning as residents were mostly indoors while others ran for safety to nearby villages or in the Bush. Musa explained that most family members ran into the bush for safety while others are yet to identify the whereabouts of their children , parents, etc.

All efforts made to reach the headquarters of the theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri for comment could not yield any positive result as no response from the officers in charge of the Army Public Relations Maiduguri as at the time of going to the press.