MOSOP Electoral Committee

An enlarged meeting of the leadership of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) at all levels comprising members of the MOSOP Steering Committee, Kingdom executives and chapter leaders and presided over by Deputy President, Chief Fortune Okwa Chujor has approved the constitution of an electoral committee to conduct elections for the organization.

The committee has the mandate to conduct elections as stipulated by the MOSOP constitution to produce the next set of leaders for the organization before December 31, 2018.

The committee members are:

1. Chief Emmanuel Nkala, Chairman

2. Rev. Richard Biragbara, Secretary.

3. Rev. Obidiah Baah - member

4. Comr Friday Ejireyi - membe

5. Elder Sunday Ndee - membe

Signed:

Fegalo Nsuke

Publicity Secretary

MOSOP