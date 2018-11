President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday endorsed N30,000 as the new national minimum wage.

He said this while receiving the report of the Tripartite Committee on the Review of National Minimum Wage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The report was submitted by the committee’s chairman, Amal Pepple.

Buhari has also promised to send a bill to the National Assembly to effect the change from N18,000 to N30,000.