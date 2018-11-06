Again, Imo Deputy Governor Floors Okorocha

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has commended the judiciary for nullifying the illegal suspension of members of Imo State House of Assembly, describing it as the last hope of common man.

It will be recalled that four affected lawmakers who are Hon. Ifeanyi Nnataraonye representing Mbaitoli State constituency, Hon. Dr. Uche Oguwuike representing Ikeduru State Constituency, Hon. Chiji Collins representing Isiala Mbano State Constituency, Hon. Nkenna Nzeruo representing Oru-East local government area, had approached Imo State High Court, Owerri, challenging their suspension by the leadership of Imo State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Hon. Acho Ihim.

In his ruling in the High Court 2, owerri, the presiding Judge, Hon. Justice Godwin Anunihu had quashed the said suspension describing it as ultra vires, null and void, positing that it is only the constituencies that elected the law makers that have the right to call for the recall of the law makers.

He however lambasted the Speaker of Imo Assembly, Hon. Ihim for making a supposedly independent arm of government to be vulnerable and mere appendage to the Rochas Okorocha led executive arm of government.

He therefore awarded a total sum of N8 million as a joint reprieve for the lawmakers over an illegal punishment meted out to them. The court also ordered the Assembly to pay the lawmakers all their salaries, emoluments allowances and for them to resume duties with immediate effect.

Prince Madumere reacting to the victory of law makers described it as victory for democracy, praising the judiciary for upholding illegal suspension of some members of Imo State House of Assembly.

He averred that good governance can only be guaranteed when there is checks and balances with independence of the three major arms of government.

Adding, he showered encomium on the victorious law makers for their sacrifices and stooping to go through such an undeserved difficult time for the sake of justice and for believing that he was innocent and unjustifiably being persecuted.

He once more commended the effort of Imo leaders for their timely intervention during his travails occasioned by his resolve to stand for what is right and for standing on the side of the people.

Uche Onwuchekwa is the Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media