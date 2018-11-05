400 Level NOUN Student Wins 2nd Edition of 4 Inch Heel Race Competition

Lagos, Nigeria; November 5, 2018: Precious Chukwuma, a 21 year old 400 level Mass Communication student of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has won the second edition of the 4 Inch High Heel Race Competition at the main bowl of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos on Saturday.

Precious defeated 79 other contestants to emerge winner at the one day 100 meter dash event. During the heats, she enjoyed easy runs, but was however given a strong challenge in the final by Annetta Adebusuyi and Hassana Musa who had to settle for the second and third positions respectively.

The 4 Inch Race Competition is a special event aimed at creating excitement and entertainment and confident among young women in Nigeria. It is the first of its kind in Lagos, Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

Positioned to be a funtertainment (fun and entertainment) program, young Nigerian girls between the ages of 18-28, will participate in this competition wearing 4 inch high heeled stilettos shoe to compete on a 100 meter race.

The event which is packaged by DAK Marketing Services Limited (DMS Limited), a Marketing Communications company based in Lagos, is geared towards giving our young women a platform to showcase their talent and also to support the dreams of young persons who are willing to make it in life.

For coming first, Precious went home with N100,000 and gift items, while Adebusuyi and Musa received N50,000 and N30,000 respectively as well as gift items.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of DMS Limited, Elder Dede Agwu Kalu, said he was impressed with the turnout and the high level of competitiveness exhibited by the participants, assuring of his continuous commitment to the competition and hoped to spread it to other states of the federation and other African countries.

He said the sport-tainment is about women being smart on heels when they wear them. He said: “It is absolutely necessary for ladies to wear high heel because it gives them a unique look.

“If ladies should wear high heel in Nigeria and Africa, they have to be smart about it, because abroad, at the age nine, they have started walking on it.” He said the high heel race was first of its kind in Nigeria and Africa, although they do it in Europe.

Kalu said he was able to get participants through advert on social media platforms: Twitter, Instagram and Facebook with about 500 persons signifying interest in the race.

“We invited them and put them through some questioning and medical checks, then trimmed down the number to 100 who are participating today,” he said.