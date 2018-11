Governor Shettima announces portfolio for 21 newly sworn-in Commissioners

Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima has approved the allocation of ministries ‎to 21 Commissioners sworn-in on Monday at the Government House in Maiduguri.

Secretary to the State, Usman Jidda Shuwa announced the portfolios in a statement distributed to journalists on Monday evening.

Please, find below, list of Commissioners and their new ministries:

LIST OF 21 HONOURABLE COMMISSIONERS AND THEIR PORTFOLIO

S/N NAME MINISTRY 1. HON. ABDULRAHMAN ABDULKARIM SPORTS AFFAIRS 2. HON. ABAKAR ABBA LAWAN WATER RESOURCES 3. HON. ADAMU ALHAJI LAWAN LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND EMIRATE AFFAIRS 4. HON. BABAGANA TIJJANI BANKI POVERTY ALLEVIATION AND YOUTH EMPOWERMENT 5. HON. MUSTAPHA MUSTAPHA FANNARAMBE RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS AND SPECIAL EDUCATION 6. HON. INNA GALADIMA AGRICULTURE AND NATURAL RESOURCES 7. HON. ALI ABATCHA HASSAN INTER-GOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS 8. HON. MOHAMMED KAUJI FINANCE, BUDGET AND ECONOMIC PLANNING 9. DR. TOMA RANGIYA ANIMAL AND FISHERIES DEVELOPMENT 10. DR. SALISU KWAYA BURA HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES 11. HON. BELLO AYUBA LAND AND SURVEY 12. ARC. YERIMA SALEH RECONSTRUCTION, REHABILITATION AND RESETTLEMENT 13. ENGR. YUGUDA SALEH VUNGAS HOUSING AND ENERGY 14. HON. MUSA INUWA KUBO EDUCATION 15. ENGR. SUNDAY MADU GADZAMA ENVIRONMENT 16. BARR. KAKA SHEHU LAWAN ATTORNEY GENERAL AND COMMISSIONER FOR JUSTICE 17. HON. YERIMA LAWAN KARETO TRADE AND INVESTMENT 18. DR. ABUBAKAR HASSAN HIGHER EDUCATION 19. HON. SUGUN MAI MELE WORKS AND TRANSPORT 20. HON. FANTA BABA SHEHU WOMEN AFFAIRS 21. DR. MOHAMMED BULAMA HOME AFFAIRS, INFORMATION AND CULTURE

‎

Usman Jidda Shuwa

Secretary to the State Government.

November 5, 2018.