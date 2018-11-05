Cement mix, quality cement, key to end building collapse – BUA Cement

As part of efforts to address building collapse in Nigeria, BUA Cement, a subsidiary of BUA Group has enlightened block and concrete makers on how to apply the right mix of Cement with other components to ensure only standard blocks and concretes are produced.

The one-day workshop tagged, “Optimizing Cement Usage to Achieve Better Quality and Yield of Blocks” was organized in collaboration with the Modern Skills Training Centre of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) in Port Harcourt.

Speaking at the 1-day workshop, Nasiru Ladan, the General Manager Sales, BUA Cement Obu Plant, assured on the continuous production of high quality cement by BUA which will help achieve better quality of blocks and other products.

According to Ladan, “Port Harcourt has always been our home. We started here as a brand and we became popular strictly because of the quality of BUA Cement. BUA Cement is something you have known all this while and we thank you for your patronage.

“The purpose of this workshop is to rub minds, discuss, agree and come up with a better knowledge on how to get the best out of the cement we are using. As you know, it is one thing to have good cement; it is another thing to mix it in combination with other materials.

Ladan explained that, “With the issue of collapse building in Nigeria, various researches shows it is as a result of either not using the right cement or bad mix. So we are here to let the block makers understand the right mix of cement with the right materials to produce the highest quality blocks for public use. When good blocks and concrete are produced, the issue of building collapse would have been properly addressed.

“Presently we are at the verge of completing our second line in Okpella, Edo State. With this second line operational, you are assured that there will be increase in cement production and supply to this state and other neighbouring states to satisfy the demands of the people”. Ladan added.

Present at the workshop were: Iwunze Amaka, Deputy Director/Area Manager Industrial Training Fund (ITF); Babaji Attahiru, Regional Coordinator (South-South SON); Muhammed Ibrahim, General Manager, BUA Ports and Terminals and Abiola Akarolo, Regional Manager, BUA Cement among others.

The block and concrete makers were at the end of the workshop presented with BUA branded working equipment.

L - R: Rasheed Ogunade, Terminal Manager, BUA Ports and Terminals; Nasiru Ladan, General Manager Sales and Marketing, BUA Cement; Iwunze Amaka, Area Manager/Deputy Director ITF Port Harcourt and Abubakar Babaji, Regional Coordinator South-South Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON); Abiola Akarolo, Regional Manager, BUA Cement and Adeyinka Adesola, Quality Control Manager BUA Cement at the 3rd BUA Cement Stakeholders meeting held in Port Harcourt on Monday.