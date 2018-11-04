Nigerian Army University  Biu (NAUB) Highest Testimony To Educational Development, Growth...VC

The Acting Vice Chancellor, Nigerian Army University Biu (NAUB), Professor David Iliya Malgwi has asserted that President Muhammadu Buhari's ground breaking and laying of stone foundation for the historic establishment of the first of it's kind university in Sahara Africa located in Biu town, Borno state in the North East of Nigeria was a clear testimony of the highest regard President Buhari has for the educational development and growth of the country.

He also appealed to the federal government to rehabilitate the five major roads linking Biu agrarian and economic potential area where the university is located as it links Adamawa, Yobe and Gombe states in the north east among others while stressing that , the roads rehabilitation will immensely play a vital role in the survival and sustainability of the Nigerian Army University Biu (NAUB) and its environs.

Malgwi who stated this during the ground breaking and foundation stone laying ceremony of the newly first of its kind Nigerian Army University, Biu, (NAUB) further implored federal, state and local governments as well as wealthy individuals and organizations to support the university with enough funds.

The VC specifically urged the federal government to ensure regular funding if the university in order to put in place all the necessary infrastructures on ground for its academic and operational programmes in meeting with its master plan design, policies, vision and mission.

He also said that the university can not operate in isolation without extending its hand of partnership to other institutions within and outside the region and the private sector to share its success story which he assured will soon be heard.

"Let me thank Mr President for finding time out of your busy schedule to perform the ground breaking and foundation laying ceremony of this University. We sincerely cherish your presence because it connotes the high premium this government places on Education.

"This University represents the future of Nigeria's self-reliance in the area of science and technology as well as research and training in all fields of human endeavour using modern teaching approaches to equip students with the tools to live and work in the 21st century.

"Biu, the host of the University, is also lucky to be a junction town with five major roads leading to state capitals and beyond; Biu- Maiduguri, Biu - Damaturu, Biu - Gombe, Biu - Gombi - Yola, and Biu Numan - Jalingo. Unfortunately, all these road networks are in deplorable condition.

"Sir, the university wishes to kindly request for federal government intervention as these road networks will play great role in the life of this institution," professor Malgwi said.

Professor Iliya also recognized the contributions and rules played by some distinguished personalities and organizations while appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari, Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, NAUB Steering Committee, National Assembly Members, NUC, TEFUND, Emir of Biu, Shehu of Borno, the Chairman of NAUB Governing Council who is also the Chief of Arny Staff (COAS), Lt . General Tukur Yusuf Buratai for their support, commitments and untiring efforts in seeing that the university becomes a reality today.

"Your desire to have a professionally responsive and well equipped Nigerian Army in the discharge of its required duties; and, the improvement of army/civilian relationship no doubt fuelled the need to initiate such a lofty project.

"The academia thank you immensely for thinking education, the key to unlocking all the potentials that the future of this great nation holds," Malgwi said.