MCRP Organizes Training Workshop on Mediation, Alternative Dispute Resolution in Borno

Nigerian Multisectoral crises recovery Project (MCRP) has organised a three day training workshop on dialogue mediation and alternative dispute resolution for clubs and associations in the communities affected by insurgency in Borno state.

The training workshop was an initiative of the World Bank and the Federal Government of Nigeria in collaboration with the Borno state Government.

It was aimed at enhancing the knowledge and skills of participants in dialogue and mediation and alternative dispute resolution in communities affected by insurgency in Borno state.

The Speaker Borno state House of Assembly Hon Abdulkarim Lawan while declaring the occasion open, charged the participants to listen to the facilitators attentively and ensure to put what they learn into practice and termed the training timely.

According to the Convener of the workshop, Prof Ibrahim Umara, the training was also aimed at fostering understanding in communities through clubs and associations in dialogue and mediation and alternative dispute resolution to enhance reintegration and peaceful coexistence.

Also at the occasion, Borno state MCRP Programme Manager Hon Baba Zanna Abdulkarim spoke on the role of MCRP and the intervention the organisation is making and remarked that the skills the participants will acquire will help them resolve disputes and gave specific reference for the consideration of women folks who have barriers in the society to address their grievances as they're mostly at the receiving end of crises.

Participants were drawn up in 9 LGAs consisting of Mongino Mobar, Bama Ngala Dikwa Kala -Balge, Damboa, Chibok and Gwoza local Government areas. Other clubs and associations were also drawn up in MMC and Jere too.

The training was facilitated by Prof Ibrahim Umara, Dr. Jimme Muhammad Abba, Dr. Amina Ramat, Dr. Mala Mustapha and Dr. Yagana Babakura imam as resource persons.