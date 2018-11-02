General News | 2 November 2018 20:57 CET
Gov El-Rufai Of Kaduna State Picks Dr. Hadiza Balarabe As running Mate
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has announced his running mate for the 2019 governorship election.
She is Dr. Hadiza Balarabe.
They are running on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress.
The news was relayed via the Twitter handle of APC Kaduna @OfficialAPCKD.
See the tweet:
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir Ahmad @elrufai has announced the selection of a female in the person of Dr. Hadiza Balarabe as his running mate for the 2019 general election. pic.twitter.com/VNcr4nJJMD— APC Kaduna (@OfficialAPCKD) November 2, 2018