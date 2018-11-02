TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 2 November 2018 20:57 CET

Gov El-Rufai Of Kaduna State Picks Dr. Hadiza Balarabe As running Mate

By The Nigerian Voice

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has announced his running mate for the 2019 governorship election.

She is Dr. Hadiza Balarabe.
They are running on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The news was relayed via the Twitter handle of APC Kaduna @OfficialAPCKD.

