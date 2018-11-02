Army Division Trains 197 Officers Human Capacity

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division Nigerian Army (NA), Major General Mohammed Mohammed has urged the Warrant officers and Senior Non- Commissioned officers (WOs/SNCOs) to be effective prime movers of the activities in the Nigerian Army.

Colonel Muhammad Dole, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Nigerian Army Kaduna, stated this in a statement when he declared the WOs/SNCOs Training Day 2018 opened in Kaduna.

General Mohammed revealed that, the training will ensure that the WOs and SNCOs are not left out in the current capacity development drive of the NA.

He added that the training is designed to aptly reflect and capture the COAS Vision by being professionally responsive in the discharge of their duties.

The GOC implored them to exploit this unique opportunities and apply the knowledge acquired to be able to pass clear instructions to their subordinates in the field.

“The Training Day is specifically organized to develop the mental capacity of the WOs and SNCOs, so as to enrich their overall effectiveness,” he stressed.

The training day is part of 1 Division training activities for the year 2018. A total of One Hundred and Ninety Seven (197) participants were drawn from formations and units under 1 Division Area of Responsibility (AOR).

During the training, series of lectures and interactive season were presented and handled by selected senior officers and Army Warrant officers respectively. The theme for this year’s Training Day is Enhancing Professionalism Through Effective Leadership by WO/SNCOs in the NA.