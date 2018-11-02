Nigeria: Power Generation Drops to 2,390MW

Power generation in Nigeria has dropped to 2,390.20 megawatts with the number of idle power plants rising from seven to 15. The latest data from the country’s Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing showed that total electricity generation has been hovering below 4,000mw in recent months and stood at 3,741.30mw as of 6am on Sunday.

Nigeria generates most of its electricity from gas-fired power plants, while output from hydropower plants makes up about 30 percent of the total. The report by Nigeria’s Punch newspaper on Wednesday said that three hydropower plants accounted for more than 50 percent of the electricity generated as of 6am on Monday, with Kainji, Jebba and Shiroro producing 366mw, 354mw and 494mw, respectively.

The report added that Egbin power plant, the biggest power station in the country, saw its output drop to 176mw on Monday from 306mw on Saturday. It listed the idle plants as Sapele, Afam IV & V, Geregu, Omotosho, Geregu NIPP, Alaoji, Omotosho NIPP, Odukpani NIPP, Ihovbor NIPP, Gbarain NIPP, Okpai, Afam VI, AES, ASCO and Rivers IPP.

The Punch had on Monday reported that electricity generation companies in the country were complaining that their plants were being forced to operate below their optimal capacity levels. It quoted the Executive Secretary, Association of Power Generation Companies, the umbrella body for the Gencos, Dr. Joy Ogaji, as attributing the problem to transmission and distribution.

“Specifically, generation companies are pinned down by some operational impediments. The frequency of instructions to either increase load or decrease load (ramp up and ramp down) and, in some cases, shut down, has induced damaging stresses to the components of the machines. “These instructions, reflective of the grid behaviour, are subjecting key electrical components of the power plants to operational stresses. Our available generation has always been steady between 7,500mw and 8,000mw; you can check the records at the National Control Centre, Osogbom” she said.

Source: APA News