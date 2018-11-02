Lawyer Names Those Responsible For Nnamdi Kanu's Escape To Isreal

A lawyer, Isaiah Agidi Ayugu has disclosed to an Abuja Federal High Court those to hold responsible for the escape of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, from Nigeria.

Ayugu said the court should hold Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Tochukwu Uchendu, Emmanuel Shallow Ben, Emmanuel Kanu, Uchechi Kanu for the escape of Kanu from Nigeria in 2017.

He prayed the court to order their arrest and prosecution after proper investigation on how Kanu escaped from Nigeria.

In a suit dated October 31, 2018 and marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1254/18, Ayugu asked the court to immediately order the respondents in the matter to commence an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape of Kanu from Nigeria, after the Nigerian Army invasion of the IPOB leader’s residence

Enjoined in the suit as respondents are the Director-General, Department of State Services and the Inspector-General of Police.

In the suit filed by his counsel, Oghenovo Otemu, Ayugu prayed the court for an order mandating all the respondents in the case to investigate and prosecute Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, Femi Fani-Kayode, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Tochukwu Uchendu, Emmanuel Shallow Ben, Emmanuel Kanu, Uchechi Kanu and all those who “worked together to propagate and spread lies and falsehood that Kanu was abducted, kidnapped, arrested and detained by the Nigerian Military, when indeed they were well aware of Kanu’s whereabouts because they played roles in helping him to disappear from Nigeria.”

He said in the affidavit attached to the motion exparte, “That the said Nnamdi Kanu,the so-called self acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a group that has long been proscribed and designated a terrorist group is alive and was seen in Israel from where he called a World Press Conference and made a live broadcast of his new and renewed agenda for his group. In the broadcast, Kanu boasted that he will bring “Hell to Nigeria.

“That it is therefore clear that whilst Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, Femi Fani-Kayode, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Tochukwu Uchendu, Emmanuel Shallow Ben, Emmanuel Kanu, Uchechi Kanu, leaders of Afaraukwu community in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia state, the different Civil Liberty Organisations and media practitioners and so many others too numerous to mention were making several dangerous claims that Nnamdi Kanu has been killed, abducted or being held by the Army of government, they were aware that he was actually out of the country by their collective or respective assistance from where he resurfaced in video clips of him praying in Israel and subsequent video broadcast.

“That because Senator Abaribe took Nnamdi Kanu on bail, the case against Nnamdi Kanu has not seen the light of the day as Nnamdi Kanu has now jumped bail.”

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the case.