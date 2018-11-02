Group Knocks Dickson Over Verbal Attacks On Sylva, Declares Apc Stronger Ahead Of Polls

Yenagoa- A group known as the Bayelsa APC Members Forum has condemned statements credited to Governor Seriake Dickson as ‘petty and deeply divisive’.

The press statement, issued in Yenagoa at the NUJ secretariat by the Director-General of the group Comrade Ebiweni Elliot and secretary Loveday Lemanye, was in response to the Governors last week media chat where he called the APC and it's leaders a gang of racketeers, cultists and violent merchants

‘If governor Dickson who is the chief patron of violence, mediocrity and hypocrisy continues this campaign of calumny, name-callings and blackmail, we will have no choice, as men of peace in a peaceful party, to seek justice in court’ the group warned

The group also flayed the defection of some politicians to the PDP ‘the people defecting were never our people, some were here as moles and the moment they were discovered, they had to leave. It is common knowledge that non of the few persons that claimed to defect to the PDP had any political capital’

The group commended the leadership of Chief Timipre Sylva and Chairman Jothan Amos for steering the party to its greatest ever strength. ‘We will win Bayelsa for Buhari, we will also sweep the legislative seats in the coming elections

Similarly, vocal Organising secretary of the party Hon. Tonye Okio regarded the defectors as men who were never quite in the party, Mr Okio posted an old newspaper clipping where the defectors denied being members of the APC, to buttress his point