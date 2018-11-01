Okorocha Accuses Oshiomhole Of Running APC without carrying Buhari along

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha on Thursday said the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole is administering the affairs of the party without carrying President Muhammadu Buhari along.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja after meeting with Buhari, Okorocha also said the national leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, must have been ill-informed before declaring support for Oshiomhole.

He added that his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, was duly given a certificate for winning the party’s governorship ticket in the state before Nwosu’s replacement by the APC National Secretariat.