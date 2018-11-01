Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Cautions Tinubu over comment on Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sternly warned the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, not to draw himself out by joining in the smear campaign and unsavoury comments against its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

PDP, in a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, on Thursday said Asiwaju, as an elder, should not reduce his pedigree by engaging in indecorous utterances which had become the trademark of his dysfunctional party.

“It is also instructive to state that a person of Asiwaju status can conduct his political activities without recourse to indecent language that is lacking in respect for a personality, such as Atiku, whom Nigerians, across board, have generally resolved to be their next President.

“For the avoidance of doubt, despite the ludicrous disposition of APC and its leaders towards the 2019 Election campaign, the repositioned PDP and our presidential candidate remain committed to our promise to focus on solutions to the myriad of problems facing our people and transform their lives for the better,” he said.

The PDP, therefore, cautioned Tinubu to redirect the discourse of his party to productive issues instead of this unbridled resort to lies, deception, beguilement, propaganda, smear campaign and uncouth language, which Nigerians now resent.