AHRC urges President Trump to stop using anti-immigrant rhetoric for partisan electoral gain

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) expresses its deep dismay regarding President's Trump's declaring his intention to issue an executive order ending birthright citizenship to children whose parents are not US citizens.

President Trump was quoted in the media stating: "We're the only country in the world where a person comes in, has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States for 85 years with all of those benefits." Adding: "It's ridiculous. It's ridiculous. And it has to end."

In fact, the US is one of more than thirty countries that have birthright citizenship. Also, birthright citizenship is in the Constitution and cannot be changed by presidential fiat. The Fourteenth Amendment reads: Section 1, Clause 1 reads: "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."

AHRC is deeply troubled by the President's rhetoric on immigrants and immigration. It is rhetoric that demonizes and scapegoats immigrants, the most vulnerable members of society. The weakest members of American society are callously being used by President Trump for political expediency and that is unconscionable.

There is no doubt that the US is in need of immigration reform. This reforms requires comprehensive change that is consistent with American constitutional values and the country's democratic tradition.

"The human rights community is deeply troubled by the toxic political environment in the US," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "We see that toxicity emanating chiefly from the White House with the President's favorite scapegoats and "villains" being immigrants," added Hamad. "Going after the children of immigrants that are born in the US is a new low," concluded Hamad.