Governor Umar Ganduja‘s 3rd Video Of Allegedly Bribe Taking Emerges

A third video of the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduja allegedly receiving bribe in dollars has emerged.

Two videos showing Governor Ganduje allegedly receiving bribe had been previously released, which prompted an investigation and public hearing by the Kano state House of Assembly.

The latest video was initially posted on Facebook by Kwankwasiyya Reporter’s was also shared on Twitter by Adeyanju Deji.

While sharing the video, Kwankwasiyya Reporter’s wrote in Hausa that he collected money from contarctors in the state. See what they wrote as transalated;

A man of the people of Kano State, who is a man of the people of Kano State, he is a man of integrity, a man of integrity, a man of integrity, a man of integrity, a man of integrity, a man of integrity, a man of integrity, integrity, If you have done it, you should be silent, so he should take the money of a contract that is why he

Adeyanju Deji also wrote in his Tweet that Ganduje said in the video that he didn’t make money as a deputy governor. See Tweet below;

Episode 3 is out of Gandollar.

The Barawo “Thief” of Kano was saying as he collected bribe that he didn’t see money as Deputy Governor.