Shi'ite: Inspector- General of Police places commissioners on red alert

The Inspector- General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris on Tuesday placed all Commissioners of Police on red alert over the activities of members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN).

A statement by the Force Police Pubic Relations Officer, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, directedthe commissioners, especially those facing likely threats by the Shi'ites, to deal with them in accordance with the law.

“They are to deal decisively in accordance with the law with the sect and prevent the group from causing breakdown of law and order in those States,” the statement read.

Moshood said that the I-G had directed a thorough investigation and prosecution of the 400 suspected members of the sect arrested so far by the police in Abuja on Tuesday over alleged violent protest and would be charged to court for terrorism.

It added that the I-G condemned the attack on police personnel as well as the setting ablaze of police vehicle by the Shi'ites, warning that the police would not condone lawlessness and disturbance of public peace by any group.

“The full weight of the law will be applied on perpetrators of violence and lawlessness that can lead to breach of the peace, and law and order anywhere in the country,” it read.

The IGP called on residents of FCT and other contiguous States to be vigilant and go about their lawful engagements without fear.